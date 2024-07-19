Breaking Down Floor & Decor Hldgs: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Floor & Decor Hldgs FND over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 7 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $113.92, along with a high estimate of $127.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.8%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Floor & Decor Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Neutral $104.00 $109.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Lowers Hold $100.00 $115.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Justin Kleber Baird Maintains Outperform $127.00 $127.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $100.00 $120.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $125.00 $120.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Neutral $125.00 $135.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Lowers Hold $115.00 $125.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $115.00 $120.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $125.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $110.00 $110.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Neutral $110.00 $115.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $110.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Floor & Decor Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Floor & Decor Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Floor & Decor Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Floor & Decor Hldgs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Floor & Decor Hldgs analyst ratings.

About Floor & Decor Hldgs

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market. Its stores offer a range of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices. It appeals to a variety of customers including professional installers, commercial businesses, Do It Yourself (DIY) customers, and customers who buy the products for professional installation. Geographically, the group has a presence in the United States region and also offers its product through an e-commerce site.

Floor & Decor Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Floor & Decor Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.21% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Floor & Decor Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

