Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On BankUnited

Loading... Loading...

BankUnited BKU has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $33.3, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Observing a 11.74% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $29.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BankUnited. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $39.00 $30.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $31.00 $29.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $28.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $34.50 $33.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BankUnited. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BankUnited. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BankUnited compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BankUnited compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BankUnited's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of BankUnited's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BankUnited analyst ratings.

About BankUnited

BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located primarily throughout Florida, as well as New York City. The company is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. The Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial lending and deposit products through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region, certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms and certain consumer deposit products through an online channel.

BankUnited's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: BankUnited's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.09%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.57%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BankUnited's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): BankUnited's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BankUnited's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.