Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Energizer Hldgs

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Energizer Hldgs ENR in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $31.5, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.57% lower than the prior average price target of $32.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Energizer Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $31.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Overweight $31.00 $32.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $33.00 $33.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $32.00 $33.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $31.00 $30.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Hold $30.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Energizer Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Energizer Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Energizer Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Energizer Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Energizer Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Energizer Hldgs

Energizer Holdings Inc makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. Energizer offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon-zinc, nickel-metal hydride, zinc-air, and silver oxide technologies. These products are sold under the Energizer, Rayovac, Varta and Eveready brands at performance and premium price segments. It also offers auto care products in the appearance, fragrance, performance, and air conditioning recharge product categories. The company operates in two geographical segments: Americas and International, of which the majority of its revenue is derived from the Americas segment.

Energizer Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Energizer Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.04% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Energizer Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.88%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Energizer Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 17.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Energizer Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Energizer Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 17.43. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

