In-Depth Examination Of 10 Analyst Recommendations For Church & Dwight Co

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Church & Dwight Co CHD, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 2 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Church & Dwight Co, presenting an average target of $106.9, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average has increased by 4.12% from the previous average price target of $102.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Church & Dwight Co by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $80.00 $82.00 Kevin Grundy Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $114.00 - Taylor Conrad Argus Research Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $82.00 $83.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $97.00 $98.00 Alejandro Zamacona HSBC Raises Hold $114.00 $110.00 Javier Escalante Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $110.00 $107.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $112.00 $109.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Church & Dwight Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Church & Dwight Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Church & Dwight Co's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Church & Dwight Co's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Church & Dwight Co

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Beyond baking soda, the products in its portfolio have a vast category reach, including laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its mix also includes Batiste, OxiClean, Vitafusion, WaterPik, Hero, and TheraBreath, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute around 70% of its annual sales and profits. Even as it works to extend the reach of its products, Church & Dwight still derives more than 80% of its sales from its home market in the US.

Church & Dwight Co's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Church & Dwight Co's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Church & Dwight Co's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Church & Dwight Co's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.66%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Church & Dwight Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

