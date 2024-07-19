What Analysts Are Saying About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock

Loading... Loading...

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.25, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $17.50. Highlighting a 3.75% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $20.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Blackstone Mortgage Trust among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Catherwood BTIG Announces Buy $23.00 - Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $18.00 $18.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $18.00 $20.50 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.50 $18.50 Douglas Harter UBS Lowers Neutral $19.00 $21.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone Mortgage Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone Mortgage Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Blackstone Mortgage Trust's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Blackstone Mortgage Trust Better

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate finance company primarily involved in the origination and purchase of senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The vast majority of the company's asset portfolio is comprised of floating rate loans secured by priority mortgages. These mortgages are mainly derived from office, hotel, and manufactured housing properties. A significant percentage of the collateralized real estate properties are located in New York, California, and the United Kingdom. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is managed by a subsidiary of The Blackstone Group and benefits from the market data provided by its parent company. Nearly all of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's revenue is generated in the form of interest income.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Blackstone Mortgage Trust's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.25% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blackstone Mortgage Trust's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -86.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone Mortgage Trust's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone Mortgage Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Blackstone Mortgage Trust's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.55. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

