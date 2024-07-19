Analyst Ratings For Coinbase Glb

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 16 analysts have published ratings on Coinbase Glb COIN in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 5 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 4 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $256.81, a high estimate of $320.00, and a low estimate of $196.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $247.75, the current average has increased by 3.66%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Coinbase Glb among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $215.00 $255.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Underweight $196.00 $204.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $315.00 $315.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $217.00 $110.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $204.00 $179.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $255.00 $295.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $320.00 $320.00 Moshe Katri Wedbush Raises Outperform $250.00 $200.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $282.00 $276.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $240.00 $230.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $280.00 $240.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $260.00 $275.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $255.00 $295.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $300.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Coinbase Glb. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Coinbase Glb. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Coinbase Glb compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Coinbase Glb's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Coinbase Glb's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coinbase Glb analyst ratings.

Get to Know Coinbase Glb Better

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Coinbase Glb

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Coinbase Glb's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 111.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Coinbase Glb's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 71.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coinbase Glb's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.39%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coinbase Glb's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.