Breaking Down Sonoco Prods: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Sonoco Prods SON, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sonoco Prods and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $58.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. A decline of 0.85% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Sonoco Prods among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Roberts Raymond James Announces Outperform $62.00 - Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $57.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $60.00 $64.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sonoco Prods. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sonoco Prods. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sonoco Prods compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sonoco Prods compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sonoco Prods's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sonoco Prods's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Sonoco Prods Better

Over its 100-year-plus history, Sonoco Products has steadily assembled a diverse portfolio of industrial and consumer packaging product offerings such as flexible and rigid plastics, reels and spools, pallets, and composite cans. The company serves a variety of consumer and industrial end markets throughout North America. Sonoco has raised its dividend each year for more than 40 years.

Sonoco Prods: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Sonoco Prods's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.33%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sonoco Prods's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sonoco Prods's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sonoco Prods's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.91%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sonoco Prods's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

