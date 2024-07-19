Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss M&T Bank Stock

Loading... Loading...

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on M&T Bank MTB over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $166.71, with a high estimate of $180.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $160.57, the current average has increased by 3.82%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of M&T Bank's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $180.00 $170.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $161.00 $160.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $170.00 $170.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $168.00 $157.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $164.00 $164.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $164.00 $152.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $160.00 $151.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to M&T Bank. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to M&T Bank. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of M&T Bank's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into M&T Bank's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into M&T Bank's Background

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal and is primarily focused on commercial real estate and commercial-related lending, with some retail operations also present.

A Deep Dive into M&T Bank's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: M&T Bank's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.29%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: M&T Bank's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): M&T Bank's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): M&T Bank's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, M&T Bank faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

