Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring MACOM Technology Solns Through Analyst Insights

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for MACOM Technology Solns MTSI, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $121.67, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.67% increase from the previous average price target of $101.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of MACOM Technology Solns's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $135.00 $115.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $135.00 $100.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $115.00 $95.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $120.00 $95.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MACOM Technology Solns. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MACOM Technology Solns compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MACOM Technology Solns's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About MACOM Technology Solns

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of analog, digital and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These solutions are found in systems for industrial, medical, scientific, and test and measurement markets. The firm's portfolio of products includes integrated circuits, multichip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from China, Taiwan, and other countries across the world.

Breaking Down MACOM Technology Solns's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: MACOM Technology Solns displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MACOM Technology Solns's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.27%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MACOM Technology Solns's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MACOM Technology Solns's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.46. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

