Analyst Expectations For Crown Castle's Future

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Crown Castle CCI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Crown Castle, revealing an average target of $112.0, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Highlighting a 0.51% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $112.57.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Crown Castle by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ari Klein BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $108.00 $105.00 David Barden B of A Securities Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Raises Buy $127.00 $124.00 Brett Feldman Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $104.00 - Ric Prentiss Raymond James Raises Outperform $126.00 $124.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $100.00 $109.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $112.00 $111.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $109.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Crown Castle. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crown Castle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Crown Castle's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Crown Castle's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Crown Castle

Crown Castle International owns and leases roughly 40,000 cell towers in the United States. It also owns more than 85,000 route miles of fiber. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, which install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company's fiber is primarily leased by wireless service providers to set up small-cell network infrastructure and by enterprises for their internal connection needs. Crown Castle's towers and fiber are predominantly located in the largest U.S. cities. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with about 75% of its revenue coming from the big three U.S. mobile carriers. Crown Castle operates as a real estate investment trust.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Crown Castle

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Crown Castle's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.45% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Crown Castle's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crown Castle's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 4.82.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

