What Analysts Are Saying About Flowserve Stock

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Flowserve FLS were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $56.0, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. Observing a 9.8% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $51.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Flowserve is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $58.00 $55.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $59.00 $56.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $54.00 $46.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Buy $53.00 $50.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $55.00 $53.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $57.00 $50.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Flowserve. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Flowserve. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Flowserve compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Flowserve compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Flowserve's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Flowserve's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Flowserve analyst ratings.

Delving into Flowserve's Background

Flowserve Corp is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. It develops precision-engineered flow control equipment to monitor movement and protect customers' materials and processes. It offers an extensive range of pumps, valves, seals, and services for several industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management. In addition, Flowserve has a network of Quick Response Centers to provide aftermarket equipment services. The aftermarket services help customers with installation, diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. Sales are roughly split across many regions, with North America and Europe contributing the majority of total revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Flowserve's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Flowserve displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Flowserve's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flowserve's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, Flowserve faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.