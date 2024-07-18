The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Realty Income

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Realty Income O, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $61.0, along with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $56.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.52% increase from the previous average price target of $59.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Realty Income by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Dilts UBS Raises Buy $68.00 $61.00 Brent Dilts UBS Lowers Buy $61.00 $67.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $56.00 $54.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Buy $59.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Realty Income. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Realty Income compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Realty Income's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Realty Income

Realty Income owns roughly 15,400 properties, most of which are freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Its properties are located in 49 states and Puerto Rico and are leased to 250 tenants from 47 industries. Recent acquisitions have added industrial, gaming, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, which make up roughly 20% of revenue.

Realty Income: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Realty Income's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 33.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Realty Income's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Realty Income's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Realty Income's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Realty Income's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

