Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Alcoa

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Alcoa AA, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alcoa, presenting an average target of $44.75, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $36.50. This current average has increased by 20.95% from the previous average price target of $37.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alcoa by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lawson Winder B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $43.00 $46.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $43.00 $39.00 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Raises Neutral $46.00 $40.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $50.00 $36.50 Alexander Hacking Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $32.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $36.50 $28.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alcoa. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Alcoa compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alcoa

Alcoa Corp is a vertically integrated aluminum company whose operations include bauxite mining, alumina refining, and the manufacture of primary aluminum. It is a bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and its profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain. The company segments include Bauxite; Alumina and Aluminum. It generates maximum revenue from the Aluminum segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Alcoa's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Alcoa's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.7%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alcoa's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alcoa's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Alcoa's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

