Where Principal Finl Gr Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Principal Finl Gr PFG in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $88.0, a high estimate of $99.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.54% from the previous average price target of $82.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Principal Finl Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $76.00 $73.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $94.00 $87.00 Wilma Burdis Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $99.00 - Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $96.00 $88.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $78.00 $74.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $91.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Principal Finl Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Principal Finl Gr compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Principal Finl Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Principal Finl Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Principal Finl Gr Better

Principal Financial Group Inc is a leader in Global investment management offering businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through diverse family of financial services companies. It operates in four business segments that are Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and United States Insurance Solutions. The company receives maximum revenue in the form of premiums.

Breaking Down Principal Finl Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Principal Finl Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 43.79% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Principal Finl Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Principal Finl Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Principal Finl Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

