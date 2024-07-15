Evaluating Elevance Health: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Elevance Health ELV underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $612.93, with a high estimate of $649.00 and a low estimate of $575.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $593.92, the current average has increased by 3.2%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Elevance Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $620.00 $600.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $643.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $615.00 $615.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Buy $646.00 $621.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $631.00 $628.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $649.00 - Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Buy $585.00 $575.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $575.00 $574.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $605.00 $585.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $600.00 $557.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $600.00 $580.00 David Windley Jefferies Raises Buy $604.00 $602.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $621.00 $584.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Elevance Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Elevance Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Elevance Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Elevance Health's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Elevance Health analyst ratings.

Delving into Elevance Health's Background

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the U.S., providing medical benefits to 47 million medical members as of December 2023. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too.

Key Indicators: Elevance Health's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Elevance Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Elevance Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elevance Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.62%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.65, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.