What Analysts Are Saying About Mosaic Stock

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Mosaic MOS, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $32.38, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.47%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Mosaic among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Wong RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $32.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $30.00 $33.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $28.00 $29.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Overweight $39.00 $42.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $29.00 $32.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $38.00 $40.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $32.00 $35.00 Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Lowers Neutral $33.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mosaic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Mosaic compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Mosaic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Mosaic's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Mosaic's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Mosaic Better

Formed in 2004 by the combination of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosiac Fertilizantes business, which the company acquired from Vale in 2018.

Financial Milestones: Mosaic's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Mosaic's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -25.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Mosaic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mosaic's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.2% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Mosaic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.4, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

