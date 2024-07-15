What Analysts Are Saying About Stem Stock

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Stem STEM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Stem and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $3.47, accompanied by a high estimate of $9.00 and a low estimate of $1.85. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 31.96%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Stem among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $2.00 $2.50 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $2.50 $5.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $2.00 $2.50 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $9.00 $13.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $1.85 $2.50

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Stem. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stem compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stem compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Stem's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Stem's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Stem's Background

Stem Inc is a provider of energy storage systems. The company bundles third-party hardware with its proprietary Athena software to provide customers a turnkey solution. Stem sells its solutions to commercial and industrial customers as well as independent power producers and renewable developers. Its solutions help customers maximize renewable energy generation and help build a cleaner and more resilient grid. The Company operates as one operating segment that is focused exclusively on innovative technology services that transform the way energy is distributed and consumed.

Stem: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Stem's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -62.21%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Stem's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -283.9%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stem's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -18.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stem's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -5.47%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Stem's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

