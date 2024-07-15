Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Carlisle Companies

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Carlisle Companies CSL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $451.75, with a high estimate of $500.00 and a low estimate of $412.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.24% increase from the previous average price target of $429.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Carlisle Companies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $500.00 $465.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $430.00 $412.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $465.00 $435.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $412.00 $405.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Carlisle Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Carlisle Companies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Carlisle Companies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Carlisle Companies's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carlisle Companies analyst ratings.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a holding company. The company manufactures and sells single-ply roofing products and warranted systems and accessories for the commercial building industry. The company is organized into two segments including Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies. The company's product portfolio includes moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, integrated air and vapor barriers, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, and others. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Carlisle Construction Materials segment, and more than half of the total revenue is earned in the United States.

Carlisle Companies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Carlisle Companies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.84% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Carlisle Companies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.5%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlisle Companies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Carlisle Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.8, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

