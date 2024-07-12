Expert Ratings For DuPont de Nemours

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on DuPont de Nemours DD in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated DuPont de Nemours and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $93.09, accompanied by a high estimate of $103.00 and a low estimate of $81.00. Observing a 12.65% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $82.64.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of DuPont de Nemours among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $94.00 $95.00 John Roberts UBS Raises Buy $98.00 $93.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $81.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $95.00 $85.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $96.00 $83.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $103.00 $80.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Buy $100.00 $83.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $101.00 $78.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $88.00 $85.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $81.00 $70.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Buy $83.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DuPont de Nemours. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DuPont de Nemours compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DuPont de Nemours compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of DuPont de Nemours's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of DuPont de Nemours's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind DuPont de Nemours

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics, water, construction, safety and protection, automotive, and healthcare industries. DuPont plans to separate the company into three companies going forward, one focused on electronics, one focused on water, and one with more diversified end market exposure. We expect the separations will occur by mid-2026.

Breaking Down DuPont de Nemours's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: DuPont de Nemours's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.88%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: DuPont de Nemours's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DuPont de Nemours's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.79%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DuPont de Nemours's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

