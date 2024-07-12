What Analysts Are Saying About MPLX Stock

MPLX MPLX has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $46.5, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has increased by 5.68% from the previous average price target of $44.00.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
The standing of MPLX among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Christine Cho
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$45.00
|$43.00
|Jeremy Tonet
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$46.00
|$45.00
|Neal Dingmann
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$48.00
|$43.00
|Selman Akyol
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$47.00
|$45.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MPLX. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MPLX compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MPLX's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MPLX's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Unveiling the Story Behind MPLX
MPLX is a partnership that owns both pipelines and gathering and processing assets with extensive holdings in the Appalachian region. The asset base is made up of pipeline assets dropped down from Marathon Petroleum, its sponsor, and gathering and processing assets from MarkWest, which it acquired in 2015. MPLX also acquired Andeavor Logistics in 2019.
MPLX: Delving into Financials
Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.
Revenue Growth: MPLX displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.
Net Margin: MPLX's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 38.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): MPLX's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): MPLX's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: MPLX's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.58.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
