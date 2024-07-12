What Analysts Are Saying About Enphase Energy Stock

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 25 analysts have published ratings on Enphase Energy ENPH, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 7 4 0 3 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 1 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 9 5 4 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $125.03, a high estimate of $166.00, and a low estimate of $45.82. A decline of 8.52% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Enphase Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $131.00 $134.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Announces Sell $45.82 - Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $124.00 $128.00 Daniel Yang HSBC Announces Buy $166.00 - Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Announces Sell $45.82 - Christine Cho Barclays Announces Overweight $134.00 - Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $147.00 $159.00 Christopher Souther B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $133.00 $149.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $130.00 $140.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $128.00 $141.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $113.00 $118.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $141.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Lowers Hold $111.00 $135.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $111.00 $113.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $130.00 $132.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $134.00 $133.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Buy $147.00 $148.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Sell $92.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $130.00 $145.00 Christopher Souther B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $149.00 $121.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Buy $148.00 $150.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Markus Leistner DZ Bank Announces Hold $116.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Enphase Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Enphase Energy Better

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Enphase Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Enphase Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -63.73%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, Enphase Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

