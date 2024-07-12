Royal Caribbean Gr Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Royal Caribbean Gr RCL, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $169.62, along with a high estimate of $204.00 and a low estimate of $145.00. Observing a 8.04% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $157.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Royal Caribbean Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $185.00 $165.00 Greg Badishkanian Citigroup Raises Buy $204.00 $165.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $175.00 $173.00 John Staszak Argus Research Raises Buy $172.00 $161.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $151.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $165.00 $159.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $168.00 $154.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $145.00 $135.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $159.00 $153.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $154.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $160.00 $150.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Buy $168.00 $164.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Announces Buy $164.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Royal Caribbean Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Royal Caribbean Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Royal Caribbean Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Royal Caribbean Gr's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 65 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry, with eight more ships on order. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in the first quarter of 2021.

Royal Caribbean Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Royal Caribbean Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Royal Caribbean Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Royal Caribbean Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 4.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

