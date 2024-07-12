Analyst Expectations For Rivian Automotive's Future

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 25 analysts have published ratings on Rivian Automotive RIVN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 12 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 6 6 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 5 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $15.2, with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Marking an increase of 11.19%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $13.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Rivian Automotive's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $15.00 $11.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $14.00 $11.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $14.00 $11.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $30.00 $20.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $10.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $17.00 $10.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $13.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $13.00 $13.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Underweight $14.00 $10.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $19.00 $15.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $13.00 $10.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $20.00 $15.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $21.00 $21.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Announces Buy $18.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $15.00 $15.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $15.00 $23.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $14.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $10.00 $11.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $12.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $13.00 $18.00 Joseph Spak UBS Maintains Neutral $9.00 $9.00

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Rivian Automotive's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Rivian Automotive's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Rivian Automotive: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Rivian Automotive displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 82.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -120.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rivian Automotive's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -16.8%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rivian Automotive's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Rivian Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

