The Analyst Landscape: 10 Takes On Victory Capital Holdings

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Victory Capital Holdings VCTR were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Victory Capital Holdings, presenting an average target of $49.6, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.25% increase from the previous average price target of $45.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Victory Capital Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $58.00 $59.00 Adam Beatty UBS Lowers Neutral $49.00 $50.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $39.00 $32.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $56.00 $47.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $45.00 $43.00 Etienne Ricard BMO Capital Raises Outperform $57.00 $55.00 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $48.00 $37.00 Matt Howlett B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $48.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $32.00 $30.00 Etienne Ricard BMO Capital Raises Outperform $55.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Victory Capital Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Victory Capital Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Victory Capital Holdings compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Victory Capital Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Victory Capital Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Victory Capital Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Victory Capital Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into Victory Capital Holdings's Background

Victory Capital Holdings Inc is an independent investment management firm. The company operates its business through franchises and solutions platform. It provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to the company's franchises and solutions platform. The company operates through one business segment that is Investment management services and products to institutional, intermediary, retirement platforms, and individual investors. The franchises and solutions platform manages a variety of investment strategies for its customers. It derives majority of its revenues from asset-based fees from investment management products and services to individuals and institutions.

Victory Capital Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Victory Capital Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.22% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Victory Capital Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victory Capital Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victory Capital Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.