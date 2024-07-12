5 Analysts Assess ATI: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for ATI ATI were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $68.8, along with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 22.31% increase from the previous average price target of $56.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ATI is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $80.00 $56.00 Andre Madrid BTIG Announces Buy $70.00 - Philip Gibbs Keybanc Raises Overweight $66.00 $58.00 David Strauss Barclays Raises Overweight $70.00 $55.00 Philip Gibbs Keybanc Raises Overweight $58.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ATI. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ATI. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ATI compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ATI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ATI's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering ATI: A Closer Look

ATI Inc supplies specialty metals to various end markets, including aerospace and defense, oil and gas, automotive, and electrical energy, among many others. The company's operating segment includes High-Performance Materials and Components and Advanced Alloys and Solutions. The majority of revenue is from the High-Performance Materials segment. The High-Performance Materials segment is focused on a wide range of high-performance specialty materials, parts, and components for several major end markets, including the aerospace & defense, medical, and energy markets. Geographically, it operates in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, and Others, the majority is from the United States.

Breaking Down ATI's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: ATI's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ATI's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ATI's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ATI's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.72, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

