What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings MARA underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Marathon Digital Holdings, presenting an average target of $22.62, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average represents a 9.3% decrease from the previous average price target of $24.94.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Marathon Digital Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $14.00 $16.50 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $27.00 $35.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.00 Brian Dobson Chardan Capital Lowers Neutral $21.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marathon Digital Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Digital Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Marathon Digital Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Marathon Digital Holdings Better

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Crypto-currency Machines are located in the United States.

Breaking Down Marathon Digital Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Marathon Digital Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 223.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Marathon Digital Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 204.1%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Digital Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.48%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 13.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Marathon Digital Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

