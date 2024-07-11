Beyond The Numbers: 22 Analysts Discuss Deckers Outdoor Stock

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 22 analysts provided ratings for Deckers Outdoor DECK, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 10 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 8 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $1040.91, with a high estimate of $1265.00 and a low estimate of $825.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $966.64, the current average has increased by 7.68%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Deckers Outdoor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Outperform $1030.00 $1030.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $1200.00 $1120.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Buy $1200.00 $1011.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $1120.00 $1020.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $1089.00 $1026.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $1000.00 $775.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Outperform $1030.00 $1000.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $1265.00 $1150.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Hold $1011.00 $864.00 JESALYN Wong Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1110.00 $960.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $1039.00 $1005.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $1050.00 $975.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $825.00 $775.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $1100.00 $985.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Raises Overweight $1015.00 $960.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Raises Neutral $1020.00 $860.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $1026.00 $1110.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $985.00 $930.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $920.00 $835.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Outperform $1000.00 $1000.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $860.00 $875.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $1005.00 $1000.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Deckers Outdoor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Deckers Outdoor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Deckers Outdoor's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Deckers Outdoor's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators.

Stay up to date on Deckers Outdoor analyst ratings.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. Primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. The company distributes Majority of its products through its wholesale business, but it also has a substantial direct-to-consumer business with its company-owned retail stores and websites. Majority of its sales are in the United States, although the company also has retail stores and distributors throughout Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It has structured their reporting around six segments which inlcudes the wholesale operations of specific brands like UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk, and Other brands, alongside a segment focused on direct-to-consumer (DTC) operations.

Deckers Outdoor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Deckers Outdoor displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Deckers Outdoor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deckers Outdoor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Deckers Outdoor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

