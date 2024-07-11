What Analysts Are Saying About Casey's General Stores Stock

Loading... Loading...

Casey's General Stores CASY has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $397.89, with a high estimate of $445.00 and a low estimate of $345.00. This current average has increased by 16.99% from the previous average price target of $340.12.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Casey's General Stores's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Cerankosky Northcoast Research Announces Buy $410.00 - Anthony Bonadio Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $415.00 $340.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $400.00 $305.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $420.00 $375.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Raises Buy $410.00 $350.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $445.00 $342.00 Irene Nattel RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $361.00 $322.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $375.00 $337.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $345.00 $350.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Casey's General Stores. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Casey's General Stores compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Casey's General Stores compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Casey's General Stores's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Casey's General Stores Better

Casey's General Stores Inc owns and operates convenience stores predominantly under the names Casey's and Casey's General Store in multiple Midwestern states of the U.S. The stores provide food items, beverages, tobacco and nicotine products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. Casey's operates its distribution centers, delivering its in-store products and fuel supplies. The company owns its real estate, including nearly all of its stores, distribution centers, and some of its subsidiary's facilities.

Financial Milestones: Casey's General Stores's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Casey's General Stores's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Casey's General Stores's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.42% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Casey's General Stores's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Casey's General Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.39%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.54.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

