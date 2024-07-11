5 Analysts Assess Republic Servs: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Republic Servs RSG in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Republic Servs, revealing an average target of $213.4, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.75% from the previous average price target of $201.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Republic Servs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $220.00 $192.00 Michael Doumet Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $213.00 $211.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $200.00 $195.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $204.00 $202.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $230.00 $209.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Republic Servs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Republic Servs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Republic Servs compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Republic Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Republic Servs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Republic Servs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Republic Servs analyst ratings.

About Republic Servs

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 207 active landfills and 246 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation in North America.

Republic Servs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Republic Servs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.85% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Republic Servs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.25%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Republic Servs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.45%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Republic Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.21.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.