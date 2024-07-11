Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Alpha & Omega Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Alpha & Omega AOSL, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 0 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $38.25, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 21.43% increase from the previous average price target of $31.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Alpha & Omega's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $42.00 $28.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Sell $21.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alpha & Omega. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alpha & Omega. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Alpha & Omega compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Alpha & Omega compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Alpha & Omega's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Alpha & Omega: A Closer Look

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd designs, develops and supplies a portfolio of power semiconductors targeting various applications, including personal computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. It generates revenue mainly from the sale of power semiconductors, consisting of power discretes and power ICs with a presence in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and other countries.

A Deep Dive into Alpha & Omega's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Alpha & Omega's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Alpha & Omega's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alpha & Omega's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alpha & Omega's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Alpha & Omega adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

