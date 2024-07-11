The Analyst Landscape: 21 Takes On Texas Instruments

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 21 analysts have shared their insights on Texas Instruments TXN, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 10 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 3M Ago 2 4 6 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Texas Instruments, presenting an average target of $189.52, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. Observing a 6.82% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $177.42.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Texas Instruments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $156.00 $150.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $230.00 $210.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $230.00 $210.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $150.00 Gary Mobley Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $150.00 - C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $210.00 $180.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $185.00 $167.00 Mark Lipacis Jefferies Lowers Hold $175.00 $200.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Neutral $175.00 $125.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $180.00 $180.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $225.00 $213.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Raises Hold $175.00 $160.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $195.00 $180.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $157.00 $137.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $167.00 $165.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $205.00 $200.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Hold $172.00 $160.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $170.00 $164.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $213.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Texas Instruments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Texas Instruments's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Texas Instruments analyst ratings.

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Financial Insights: Texas Instruments

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Texas Instruments's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -16.4%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Texas Instruments's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 30.18%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Instruments's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Instruments's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Texas Instruments's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.84. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.