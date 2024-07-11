Expert Ratings For e.l.f. Beauty

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 16 analysts have published ratings on e.l.f. Beauty ELF, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for e.l.f. Beauty, revealing an average target of $215.69, a high estimate of $258.00, and a low estimate of $151.00. Marking an increase of 2.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $210.69.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive e.l.f. Beauty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $258.00 $210.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $220.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $210.00 $210.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $250.00 $214.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $235.00 $215.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $235.00 $190.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Lowers Buy $220.00 $230.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $210.00 $216.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $182.00 $197.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $214.00 $214.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $151.00 $167.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $216.00 $228.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $190.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for e.l.f. Beauty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of e.l.f. Beauty's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know e.l.f. Beauty Better

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

e.l.f. Beauty: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: e.l.f. Beauty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 71.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: e.l.f. Beauty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): e.l.f. Beauty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): e.l.f. Beauty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: e.l.f. Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.45, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

