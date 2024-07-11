Critical Insights From DoorDash Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of DoorDash DASH during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 5 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $139.43, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $111.00. A 1.75% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $141.92.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DoorDash by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $137.00 $137.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $115.00 $115.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $144.00 $141.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $118.00 $121.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $140.00 $160.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $111.00 $108.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $127.00 $138.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $165.00 $175.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $150.00 $165.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $145.00 $155.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $125.00 $150.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $150.00 $140.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Announces Buy $170.00 - Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $155.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DoorDash. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DoorDash. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DoorDash's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into DoorDash's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into DoorDash's Background

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the US. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe. DoorDash provides a marketplace for the merchants to create a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand by making the offerings available for pickup or delivery. The firm provides similar service to businesses in addition to restaurants, such as grocery, retail, pet supplies, and flowers.

Financial Milestones: DoorDash's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: DoorDash displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoorDash's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DoorDash's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

