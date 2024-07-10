Analyst Expectations For Clorox's Future

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Clorox CLX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 6 3 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $145.82, a high estimate of $162.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Highlighting a 3.81% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $151.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Clorox among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $130.00 $135.00 Kevin Grundy Exane BNP Paribas Announces Underperform $130.00 - Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $135.00 $140.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $132.00 $136.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Lowers Neutral $150.00 $155.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $159.00 $164.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $158.00 $159.00 Javier Escalante Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $142.00 $145.00 Stephen Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $151.00 $155.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $162.00 $162.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Lowers Neutral $155.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Clorox. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Clorox compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Clorox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Clorox's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Clorox's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Clorox

Since its inception more than 100 years ago, Clorox has grown to play in a variety of categories across the consumer products space, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. Just less than 85% of Clorox's sales stem from its home turf.

Key Indicators: Clorox's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Clorox's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Clorox's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -70.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clorox's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Clorox's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 33.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

