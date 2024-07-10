Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Fluence Energy

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Fluence Energy FLNC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fluence Energy, revealing an average target of $29.33, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. A decline of 14.24% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Fluence Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Levy Truist Securities Announces Buy $25.00 - Shelby Tucker RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $29.00 $29.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $47.00 $59.00 Stephen Trent Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $32.00 Justin Clare Roth MKM Lowers Buy $27.00 $31.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $18.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fluence Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Fluence Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

A Deep Dive into Fluence Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Fluence Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.75% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluence Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluence Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluence Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

