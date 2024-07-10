Critical Insights From Mohawk Industries Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Mohawk Industries MHK, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Mohawk Industries and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $128.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $108.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.13% increase from the previous average price target of $126.17.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Mohawk Industries by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $140.00 - Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Raises Neutral $124.00 $122.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $122.00 Michael Dahl RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $108.00 $106.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $127.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Mohawk Industries. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mohawk Industries compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Mohawk Industries's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Mohawk Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Mohawk Industries's Background

Mohawk Industries Inc manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. Its operating segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World. The company generates maximum revenue from the Global Ceramic segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Mohawk Industries: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Mohawk Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.52% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Mohawk Industries's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mohawk Industries's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.78%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Mohawk Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.4, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.