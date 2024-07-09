What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CF Industries Holdings

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for CF Industries Holdings CF over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $79.4, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. Highlighting a 5.92% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $84.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of CF Industries Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts UBS Lowers Neutral $78.00 $86.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $75.00 $82.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $80.00 $86.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $95.00 $100.00 Sebastian Bray Berenberg Raises Hold $69.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CF Industries Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CF Industries Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CF Industries Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CF Industries Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CF Industries Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CF Industries Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen, which is primarily used in fertilizers. The company operates nitrogen manufacturing plants primarily in North America. CF also produces nitrogen in the United Kingdom and holds a joint venture interest in a nitrogen production facility in Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost US natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. The company is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which can be used an alternative fuel to hydrogen or as a means to transport hydrogen.

Financial Milestones: CF Industries Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CF Industries Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -26.94% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CF Industries Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CF Industries Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.48% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CF Industries Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

