Breaking Down Tradeweb Markets: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Tradeweb Markets TW, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $115.2, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.16% from the previous average price target of $110.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tradeweb Markets. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $108.00 $105.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Jeremy Campbell Barclays Raises Overweight $122.00 $118.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $111.00 $110.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $105.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tradeweb Markets. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tradeweb Markets compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tradeweb Markets compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Tradeweb Markets's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Tradeweb Markets's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Tradeweb Markets's Background

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York City, Tradeweb Markets is a leading fixed-income trading platform. While it does offer electronic processing for some voice-negotiated trades, the company focuses primarily on providing electronic trading networks that connect broker/dealers, institutional clients, and retail customers. While the company offers trading in a wide variety of products, the bulk of its business is in U.S. and European government debt, mortgage-backed securities, interest-rate swaps, and U.S. and international corporate bonds. The firm also sells fixed-income trading and price data, primarily through a deal with Refinitiv's Eikon service.

Key Indicators: Tradeweb Markets's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tradeweb Markets showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.14% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Tradeweb Markets's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 30.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tradeweb Markets's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.32%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tradeweb Markets's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Tradeweb Markets adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

