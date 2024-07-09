Critical Insights From CRH Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on CRH CRH, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $95.0, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. Marking an increase of 8.78%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $87.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of CRH among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cedar Ekblom Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $88.00 $87.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $95.00 - Anthony Codling RBC Capital Announces Outperform $110.00 - Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $95.00 Tobias Woerner Stifel Raises Hold $82.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CRH. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CRH compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CRH's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering CRH: A Closer Look

CRH is a global manufacturer of a range of building products used in construction projects, operating via a vertically integrated business model. The past decade has seen CRH transform into a leading building materials business, with increasing exposure to upstream building activities such as aggregates and cement. CRH's geographic footprint is mostly across developed markets. North America is CRH's largest market and accounts for 75% of EBITDA. The company is the largest producer of aggregates and asphalt in the US.

CRH: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CRH displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: CRH's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.78%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CRH's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CRH's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

