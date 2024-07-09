Assessing Marvell Tech: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

15 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Marvell Tech MRVL over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|7
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Marvell Tech, presenting an average target of $89.13, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. Marking an increase of 1.94%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $87.43.
Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Marvell Tech. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|John Vinh
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$95.00
|$90.00
|Blayne Curtis
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$80.00
|$75.00
|Rick Schafer
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$90.00
|$80.00
|C J Muse
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$85.00
|$85.00
|Mark Lipacis
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$91.00
|$88.00
|Tore Svanberg
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$90.00
|$86.00
|Craig Ellis
|B. Riley Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$100.00
|$95.00
|Joseph Moore
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$77.00
|$71.00
|Quinn Bolton
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$95.00
|$95.00
|Blayne Curtis
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$85.00
|$98.00
|Mark Lipacis
|Evercore ISI Group
|Announces
|Outperform
|$88.00
|-
|C J Muse
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$85.00
|$85.00
|Quinn Bolton
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$95.00
|$95.00
|Suji Desilva
|Roth MKM
|Maintains
|Buy
|$95.00
|$95.00
|Tore Svanberg
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|$86.00
|$86.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Marvell Tech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marvell Tech compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Marvell Tech's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Marvell Tech's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Get to Know Marvell Tech Better
Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.
Breaking Down Marvell Tech's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.
Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Marvell Tech's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.17% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: Marvell Tech's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -18.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Marvell Tech's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): Marvell Tech's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: Marvell Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.3, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
