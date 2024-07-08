The Analyst Landscape: 15 Takes On American Express

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on American Express AXP, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|2
|7
|4
|2
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for American Express, presenting an average target of $245.93, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. Marking an increase of 5.68%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $232.71.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
The perception of American Express by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Richard Shane
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$268.00
|$240.00
|Sanjay Sakhrani
|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
|Raises
|Outperform
|$280.00
|$265.00
|Keith Horowitz
|Citigroup
|Announces
|Neutral
|$250.00
|-
|Donald Fandetti
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$275.00
|$265.00
|Jon Arfstrom
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$263.00
|$253.00
|David George
|Baird
|Raises
|Underperform
|$205.00
|$190.00
|John Pancari
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|In-Line
|$255.00
|$243.00
|Donald Fandetti
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$265.00
|$250.00
|Moshe Orenbuch
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Hold
|$225.00
|$221.00
|Jon Arfstrom
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$253.00
|$250.00
|Mark Devries
|Deutsche Bank
|Raises
|Buy
|$260.00
|$240.00
|James Fotheringham
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Underperform
|$175.00
|$167.00
|Betsy Graseck
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$226.00
|$222.00
|Saul Martinez
|HSBC
|Raises
|Buy
|$239.00
|$232.00
|Donald Fandetti
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$250.00
|$220.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Express. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of American Express compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for American Express's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
For valuable insights into American Express's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on American Express analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About American Express
American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.
Key Indicators: American Express's Financial Health
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.
Revenue Growth: American Express displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.
Net Margin: American Express's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): American Express's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.47%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): American Express's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.91%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.76.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.
Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.
Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.
