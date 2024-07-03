Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Morgan Stanley Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Morgan Stanley MS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $104.6, a high estimate of $118.00, and a low estimate of $94.00. Marking an increase of 4.18%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $100.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Morgan Stanley is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $105.00 $102.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $105.00 $101.00 Saul Martinez HSBC Raises Hold $102.00 $100.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Outperform $118.00 $115.00 Daniel Fannon Jefferies Raises Buy $109.00 $107.00 Michael Carrier B of A Securities Raises Buy $106.00 $100.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $98.00 $94.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $101.00 $97.00 Kenneth Leon CFRA Raises Buy $108.00 $97.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $94.00 $91.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Morgan Stanley. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Morgan Stanley compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Morgan Stanley's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Morgan Stanley's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Morgan Stanley: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Morgan Stanley displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Morgan Stanley's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, Morgan Stanley faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.