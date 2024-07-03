Expert Outlook: Goldman Sachs Gr Through The Eyes Of 16 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 16 analysts have published ratings on Goldman Sachs Gr GS in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 10 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 6 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Goldman Sachs Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $461.94, accompanied by a high estimate of $520.00 and a low estimate of $360.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $439.27, the current average has increased by 5.16%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Goldman Sachs Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $475.00 $440.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $520.00 $485.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $475.00 $486.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $504.00 $450.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $517.00 $479.00 Saul Martinez HSBC Raises Buy $470.00 $460.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $440.00 $435.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $425.00 $410.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $360.00 $349.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Raises Overweight $433.00 $424.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $405.00 $390.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $479.00 $446.00 Stephen Biggar Argus Research Announces Buy $465.00 - Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $478.00 $450.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $460.00 $440.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $485.00 $445.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Goldman Sachs Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Goldman Sachs Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Goldman Sachs Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Goldman Sachs Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Goldman Sachs Gr Better

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Goldman Sachs Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Goldman Sachs Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.27% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Goldman Sachs Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 27.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Goldman Sachs Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.69%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Goldman Sachs Gr's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.07. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

