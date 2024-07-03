Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Citigroup Stock

Loading... Loading...

Citigroup C has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Citigroup, presenting an average target of $70.2, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.46% from the previous average price target of $67.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Citigroup. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $62.00 $60.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $65.00 $65.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $66.00 $66.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $69.00 $66.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $66.00 $63.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $86.00 $87.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $70.00 $67.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $87.00 $88.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $65.00 $56.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $66.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Citigroup. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Citigroup compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Citigroup's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Citigroup's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Citigroup's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Citigroup showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.38% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Citigroup's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citigroup's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citigroup's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.68, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

