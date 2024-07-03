Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Lululemon Athletica Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Lululemon Athletica LULU were provided by 32 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 12 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 4 5 0 0 2M Ago 6 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lululemon Athletica, presenting an average target of $427.34, a high estimate of $550.00, and a low estimate of $338.00. This current average represents a 11.34% decrease from the previous average price target of $482.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lululemon Athletica. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $470.00 $505.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $357.00 - Aneesha Sherman Bernstein Raises Market Perform $382.00 $376.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $350.00 $425.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $416.00 $410.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $338.00 $395.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $457.00 $509.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $384.00 $420.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $445.00 $445.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Outperform $400.00 $397.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $440.00 $430.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $470.00 $550.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $447.00 $437.00 Erwan Rambourg HSBC Announces Buy $425.00 - Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $415.00 $498.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $415.00 $500.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $437.00 $515.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $404.00 $490.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $410.00 $539.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $463.00 $521.00 Aneesha Sherman Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $376.00 $384.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $463.00 $521.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $430.00 $530.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Lowers Outperform $397.00 $492.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $385.00 $475.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $395.00 $546.00 Aneesha Sherman Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $384.00 $430.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $505.00 $555.00 Abbie Zvejnieks Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $470.00 $525.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $445.00 $540.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Lululemon Athletica's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Lululemon Athletica's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lululemon Athletica analyst ratings.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Key Indicators: Lululemon Athletica's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lululemon Athletica's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.4% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lululemon Athletica's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.62%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, Lululemon Athletica adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.