Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Martin Marietta Materials

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials MLM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $681.25, with a high estimate of $737.00 and a low estimate of $630.00. Observing a 6.95% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $637.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Martin Marietta Materials among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $630.00 $650.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $737.00 $642.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $650.00 $621.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Buy $708.00 $635.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Martin Marietta Materials. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Martin Marietta Materials. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Martin Marietta Materials compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Martin Marietta Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Martin Marietta Materials's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Martin Marietta Materials's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Martin Marietta Materials analyst ratings.

Get to Know Martin Marietta Materials Better

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2023, Martin Marietta sold 199 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, accounting for most of its sales. The company also produces cement in Texas and uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

A Deep Dive into Martin Marietta Materials's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Martin Marietta Materials's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.61%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 83.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Martin Marietta Materials's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.36% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Martin Marietta Materials's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.66%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.53.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.