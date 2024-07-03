Analyst Expectations For Expeditors Intl's Future

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Expeditors Intl EXPD, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $119.6, a high estimate of $131.00, and a low estimate of $107.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.18% from the previous average price target of $114.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Expeditors Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Hartford Baird Raises Neutral $126.00 $118.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Neutral $131.00 $126.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Hold $114.00 $112.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $120.00 $112.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Underweight $107.00 $106.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Expeditors Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Expeditors Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Expeditors Intl compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Expeditors Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Expeditors Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Expeditors Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Expeditors Intl

Expeditors International of Washington is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider, focused on international freight forwarding. Its offers freight consolidation and forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, and numerous other value-added logistics services. It employs sophisticated IT systems and contracts with airlines and ocean carriers to move customers' freight across the globe. The firm operates more than 200 full-service office locations worldwide, in addition to numerous satellite locations. Expeditors derives around 34% of consolidated net revenue from airfreight, 30% from ocean freight, and 36% from customs brokerage and other services.

Expeditors Intl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Expeditors Intl's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.89% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expeditors Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.38%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expeditors Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, Expeditors Intl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

