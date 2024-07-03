Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Nike Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 29 analysts provided ratings for Nike NKE, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 13 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 12 9 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $100.17, with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. Experiencing a 11.24% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $112.86.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Nike's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $92.00 $115.00 Piral Dadhania RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $75.00 $100.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $102.00 $115.00 Kate Fitzsimons Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $92.00 $115.00 Erwan Rambourg HSBC Lowers Hold $90.00 $100.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $105.00 $118.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $109.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $104.00 $113.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Hold $81.00 $99.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $83.00 $116.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $100.00 $118.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Lowers Outperform $97.00 $115.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $100.00 $115.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $120.00 $120.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $75.00 $89.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $100.00 $125.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $105.00 $110.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $88.00 $117.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $79.00 $114.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00 Matthew Korn JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $116.00 $122.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Maintains Hold $99.00 $99.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $114.00 $116.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $115.00 - Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $115.00 $120.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $113.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nike. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Nike's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Nike's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nike analyst ratings.

Get to Know Nike Better

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Nike: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Nike showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.42% as of 31 May, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Nike's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nike's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.47%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nike's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.83.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

