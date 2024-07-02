Evaluating Welltower: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Welltower WELL were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $109.75, along with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. This current average has increased by 10.86% from the previous average price target of $99.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Welltower's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Todd Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $115.00 $95.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $111.00 $107.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $108.00 $96.00 Omotayo Okusanya Mizuho Raises Buy $105.00 $98.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Welltower compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Welltower's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Welltower Better

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,096 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/post-acute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in both Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Welltower's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Welltower showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.94% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Welltower's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Welltower's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.48% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Welltower's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Welltower's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

