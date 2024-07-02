Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Capricor Therapeutics

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics CAPR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $27.83, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.45%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Capricor Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $14.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $8.00 $8.00 Aydin Huseynov Ladenburg Thalmann Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Capricor Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Capricor Therapeutics Better

Capricor Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of diseases, with a focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other medical conditions. The company's development stage product pipeline includes CAP-1002, for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program and COVID-19 Program; CDC-Exosomes (CAP-2003); and Exosome-mRNA vaccine.

Financial Milestones: Capricor Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Capricor Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 64.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Capricor Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -199.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capricor Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -47.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capricor Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -18.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

